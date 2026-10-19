Tacloban anti-drug operation yields firearm, ammo
TACLOBAN CITY – An anti-drug sting operation intended to arrest small-time street level drug personality here yielded a firearm and ammunition giving credence to long-held belief that some individuals involved in selling drugs armed to fight back at law enforcers to avoid arrest.
Three construction workers were arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by the City Police Drug Enforcement Unit of Tacloban City Police Office (TCPO), on October 17, 2026, in Tigawon 1, Barangay 96 Calanipawan, Tacloban City.
Tigawon 1, a community of informal settlers, has long been on the radar of different anti-drug units due to the proliferation of illegal substance. Some residents have written anonymous letters to media outlets requesting authorities to conduct anti-drug operations to stop the drug trade.
Arrested during the operation were alias “Amak,” 27-years-old, a so-called High Value Drug Personality (HVI), alias “Kimmy,” a 25-years-old, and alias “Meloy,” an 18-year-old male both identified as Street Level Individuals (SLIs), and all are residents of this city.
Recovered from the three suspects were five pieces heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, one caliber 9mm Rock Island Armory pistol, one pistol magazine loaded with three live rounds of ammunition, one coin purse, one belt bag, and P2,500 buy-bust money that was used in the transaction with “Amak”.
The seized suspected illegal drugs were brought to Regional Forensic Unit 8 for laboratory examination. The arrested individuals were placed under TCPO custody for documentation and appropriate legal proceedings.
TCPO director P/Col. Marben Ordonia complimented the responding policemen for the successful operation and vowed to sustain the campaign against illegal drugs.
The TCPO also encouraged the public to remain vigilant and report suspected illegal drug activities through proper channels, emphasizing that community cooperation is essential in maintaining safe and drug-free communities.