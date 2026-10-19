Tacloban anti-drug operation yields firearm, ammo

TACLOBAN CITY – An anti-drug sting operation intended to arrest small-time street level drug personality here yielded a firearm and ammunition giving credence to long-held belief that some individuals involved in selling drugs armed to fight back at law enforcers to avoid arrest.

Three construction workers were arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by the City Police Drug Enforcement Unit of Tacloban City Police Office (TCPO), on October 17, 2026, in Tigawon 1, Barangay 96 Calanipawan, Tacloban City.

Tigawon 1, a community of informal settlers, has long been on the radar of different anti-drug units due to the proliferation of illegal substance. Some residents have written anonymous letters to media outlets requesting authorities to conduct anti-drug operations to stop the drug trade.

Arrested during the operation were alias “Amak,” 27-years-old, a so-called High Value Drug Personality (HVI), alias “Kimmy,” a 25-years-old, and alias “Meloy,” an 18-year-old male both identified as Street Level Individuals (SLIs), and all are residents of this city.

Recovered from the three suspects were five pieces heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, one caliber 9mm Rock Island Armory pistol, one pistol magazine loaded with three live rounds of ammunition, one coin purse, one belt bag, and P2,500 buy-bust money that was used in the transaction with “Amak”.

The seized suspected illegal drugs were brought to Regional Forensic Unit 8 for laboratory examination. The arrested individuals were placed under TCPO custody for documentation and appropriate legal proceedings.

TCPO director P/Col. Marben Ordonia complimented the responding policemen for the successful operation and vowed to sustain the campaign against illegal drugs.