Remains of OFW who died in Germany arrive home

A candle offered by one of the kin of an extrajudicial killing victim burns at the Dambana ng Paghilom in La Loma Catholic Cemetery.

The remains of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who died in an accident in Germany arrived in the Philippines Sunday night, 18 October.

Aboard Turkish Airlines Flight TK 0084, the remains arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City.

The remains of the OFW were received by the family alongside representatives from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), led by DMW Assistant Secretary Maria Regina Angela Galias and OWWA Deputy Administrators Rosalia Susana Bahia-Catapang and Ryan Vincent Uy.

"On behalf of our Secretary, Hans Leo Cacdac, the DMW extends our deepest condolences to your family," said Assistant Secretary Galias.

Before the remains were brought back to the country, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO), in cooperation with the Philippine Consulate in Milan, assisted the father and sibling of the deceased OFW so they could travel to Germany and be with their loved one.

While in Germany, they were assisted by MWO-Berlin, in cooperation with OWWA and the Philippine Embassy in Berlin, which also helped handle the repatriation of the remains to the Philippines.