Mr. Chinatown 2013 Randy See dies at 34

The Philippine pageant and entertainment communities are mourning the untimely passing of Randy See, a Filipino-Chinese model, actor, television host, and former Mr. Chinatown titleholder. He was 34.

According to reports, See, whose full name was Randy Morton See Cailles, passed away on the morning of October 17, 2026, following a car accident.

Born on October 22, 1991, See gained recognition after winning the Mr. Chinatown 2013 title, which helped establish his presence in the modeling and entertainment industries.

His sudden passing, just five days before his 35th birthday, has brought sadness to those who knew him and followed his career.

Beyond his accomplishments in pageantry, See will be remembered for his contributions to modeling, acting, and television hosting.

As the entertainment community mourns his loss, heartfelt condolences are extended to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.