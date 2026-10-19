Japan, Philippines reinforce defense ties amid regional tensions
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Japan and the Philippines reaffirmed their commitment to stronger defense cooperation and regional security during the 72nd Japan Self-Defense Forces Day reception at the Japanese ambassador's residence on 14 October.
Japanese Ambassador Katsuro Kitagawa, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and National Security Adviser Eduardo Oban Jr. highlighted the importance of military cooperation, maritime security and upholding international law amid evolving regional challenges.
The event also featured presentations of Japanese defense equipment and a video message from Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.