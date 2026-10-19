Go hits delays in athletes' allowances

Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go has criticized delays in the release of allowances for national athletes, saying internal disputes among sports organizations should not affect their training and preparations for international competitions.

During Senate deliberations on the Philippine Sports Commission's (PSC) proposed 2027 budget on Oct. 14, Go raised complaints from members of Alas Pilipinas, including national volleyball player Bryan Bagunas, over unpaid allowances.

Go said some athletes reported delays of at least two months, while members of the men's volleyball team allegedly received no allowances from January to May and July to August.

“Even two months is unacceptable. Training, dapat mataas yung moral mo. Yung moral mo nung nagti-training ka, papunta ka doon sa actual na paglalaro. Yun po ang dapat niyong tutukan,” Go said.

PSC officials attributed the delays partly to leadership changes and late submission of documents by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

PSC official Gregorio said the federation submitted the required documents only in late September.

“PNVF submitted their documents for allowances only last end of September… PSC accepted this officially last September 28 and we assure you we will address this immediately,” Gregorio said.

Go urged the PSC to expedite payments and intervene when disputes among sports associations affect athletes.

He cited the handling of allowances for sepak takraw athletes, saying the PSC had proactively contacted them to facilitate payments without requiring repeated follow-ups.

The senator also raised the case of a jiu-jitsu medalist whose incentive from an August 2026 world championship had yet to be released.

Go called on the PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee and national sports associations to resolve administrative issues and ensure athletes receive financial support before and during training.