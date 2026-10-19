The first batch of 34 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, returned to the Philippines on Monday, 19 October, following flight cancellations and delays in Riyadh after the 10 October attacks.

The returning OFWs arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City aboard Qatar Airways flight QR934 from Doha, after traveling from Al Qassim, Saudi Arabia.

Upon their arrival, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Repatriation and Assistance Division provides airport assistance, transportation, temporary accommodation, and domestic flight assistance for those returning to their provinces, based on their respective needs.

Before their departure, the OWWA Riyadh team personally assisted them by providing a pre-flight orientation, transportation, food, temporary accommodation, and guidance through the necessary processes.

"In times of need, it is crucial that we act quickly and carefully. We understand the anxieties of our OFWs and the families waiting for their return. They need clear information, immediate assistance, and the assurance that someone is listening and ready to support them," said OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan.

Based on the current flight schedule, 65 more OFWs are expected to arrive on Tuesday, 20 October. Of this number, 50 workers from Al Qassim and 15 female OFWs currently under the care of Bahay Kalinga who will be traveling from Dammam.

The repatriation is in accordance with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to prioritize the safety and welfare of OFWs under the Saving Lives pillar of the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) Assistance Program. OWWA uses the supplemental emergency repatriation fund for repatriation operations and related welfare assistance.