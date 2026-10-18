Regine Velasquez brings nostalgia to ‘Finale’

Regine Velasquez opening gown singing Narito Ako her hit single from the Nineteen90 album

Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid once again proved why she remains one of the country’s most celebrated vocalists as she opened her much-awaited three-night concert, Finale, on October 17, 2026, with a musical journey featuring her greatest hits, memorable ballads, and unexpected song choices.

The opening night featured an impressive 32-song setlist that celebrated different chapters of Regine’s remarkable career, from her early recordings and timeless love songs to newer material and special collaborations.

Among the evening’s highlights were her signature hits “Narito Ako,” “You Are My Song,” “You've Made Me Stronger,” “Pangarap Ko ang Ibigin Ka,” “Pangako,” “Kailangan Ko'y Ikaw,” and “Dadalhin.”

Regine also surprised fans by including “Tonight,” an unreleased 1993 composition by Janno Gibbs associated with her Reason Enough album, giving audiences a rare opportunity to hear a lesser-known song from her extensive musical catalog.

Another interesting addition was “Empake,” a new song that brought something fresh to a repertoire filled with familiar favorites.

The concert also became a family affair, with Regine sharing the spotlight with her husband, singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid, for their duet of “Hanggang Ngayon.”

Her nieces, members of the P-pop girl group DNA, also joined the celebration, while Donna D'Errico and Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski were listed for special performances of “I Can” and “A Little Love Goes a Long Way,” songs associated with the beloved Filipino musical film Do Re Mi.

Another special musical moment came through Nate Alcasid's “Meet Me at the Elevator,” which was included as a band number.

Regine likewise revisited international favorites, including “I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing,” “Leader of the Band,” “What Kind of Fool Am I,” and “If Ever You're in My Arms Again.”

The evening also featured a lively Regine-oke segment, giving the concert a more playful atmosphere with songs such as “Zoom,” “Dancing Queen,” and “Crazy for You.”

Interestingly, despite the lengthy lineup, several of Regine's other popular recordings and signature songs were noticeably absent.

But this was hardly surprising.

During an earlier press conference, the Songbird revealed that she intended to make changes to her performances throughout the three-night engagement.

With so many songs accumulated over decades in the entertainment industry, Regine expressed her desire to perform as much of her musical catalog as possible rather than simply repeat the same selections every evening.

This means audiences attending the second and third nights can look forward to possible changes in the repertoire, including songs that were not performed during the opening show.

For longtime followers, the evolving setlist adds another reason to celebrate Finale, as each concert promises a different experience while honoring the music that has defined Regine's extraordinary career.

Complete Day 1 setlist — October 17, 2026

Narito Ako

You Are My Song

You've Made Me Stronger

Call Me

Kung Maibabalik Ko Lang

Tonight — unreleased 1993 song composed by Janno Gibbs

Tanging Mahal

Empake — new song

Meet Me at the Elevator — Nate Alcasid, band performance

Urong Sulong — with DNA

DNA — P-pop girl group featuring Regine's nieces

Ikaw Lang ang Ibigin — DIVA series theme song

Pangarap Ko ang Ibigin Ka

Pangako

Kailangan Ko'y Ikaw

Hanggang Ngayon — duet with Ogie Alcasid

I Can — with Donna and Mikee

A Little Love Goes a Long Way — with Donna and Mikee

Sabihin Mo Lang

I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing

In Love with You — solo version

Leader of the Band

Dadalhin

Times of Your Life (You Wake Up and Time Has Slipped Away)

Follow the Sun

What Kind of Fool Am I

Shine

Regine-oke segment

Zoom

Dancing Queen

Dancing with Me

If Ever You're in My Arms Again

Crazy for You

With two more concert nights scheduled, fans can anticipate more musical surprises as Regine continues to revisit the songs that have made her one of the most enduring and influential voices in Philippine music.