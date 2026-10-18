OFW wanted for estafa nabbed at NAIA

PICTURE of the JFK monorail station. Amid ongoing debates about the Philippines’ tourism competitiveness, experts argue that fixing the passenger experience at NAIA 1 is vital to ensuring international visitors return.

A returning overseas Filipino worker wanted for estafa was apprehended at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Friday, 16 October, following confirmation of an outstanding warrant of arrest.

Nabbed was 48-year-old female passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She was initially intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration pursuant to an alert list order linked to an existing warrant of arrest. BI personnel subsequently turned over the passenger to NAIA Police Station 1 (NAIA PS 1) for appropriate action.

PNP E-Warrant System records confirmed that the warrant remained valid and unserved, prompting NAIA PS 1 to coordinate with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit National Capital Region–Southern Metro Manila District Field Unit (CIDG RFU NCR-SMMDFU) for its implementation.

Authorities arrested the passenger pursuant to a court-issued warrant for Estafa under Article 315, Paragraph 2(A) of the Revised Penal Code, with bail set at P40,000.