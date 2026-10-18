DPWH assures public of Biliran Bridge safety

TACLOBAN CITY — The Department of Public Works and Highways-Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) conducted another investigation into the structural condition of the newly rehabilitated Biliran Bridge after a new video showing it swaying even when no vehicles were passing went viral on social media.

DPWH-BDEO District Engineer Irwin Antonio said the movement could have been caused by aerodynamic pressure from strong winds beneath the bridge, along with the current in the Biliran Channel.

Antonio said such movement is a common characteristic of steel bridges, which are designed to respond to external forces such as wind. He cited similar occurrences at San Juanico Bridge, Calbiga Bridge in Samar and Liloan Bridge in Southern Leyte.

“Based on our inspection, the bridge is structurally sound and in fair condition,” he said.

He added that the steel components, including bolts and other materials installed during the repairs, are still functioning properly.

Antonio said that due to its age, Biliran Bridge needs continuous maintenance. He added that restrictions, including the 15-ton load limit and the one-way traffic arrangement, must be maintained.

He assured the public that the bridge remains safe despite instances of swaying, even when no vehicles are passing.

“Steel bridges are prone to movement,” he said.

Biliran Bridge went viral in December 2024 when videos circulated on social media showing it swaying even when no vehicles were passing.

An investigation by the DPWH central and regional offices found major structural defects, including deteriorated bridge stringers, compromised steel cross-bracing and structural defects in the built-up sections of its spans.

The DPWH-BDEO immediately imposed a 5-ton maximum load limit and conducted a P30 million major rehabilitation of the bridge.

In October 2025, the bridge was reopened to heavy vehicles, subject to certain restrictions.