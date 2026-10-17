Tuguegarao aids 622 corn farmers, braces for El Niño

The Tuguegarao City government in Cagayan is expanding assistance to farmers ahead of the anticipated effects of Super El Niño, distributing seeds and fertilizers to 622 corn growers while preparing additional irrigation facilities to help protect agricultural production from prolonged dry conditions.

The beneficiaries received hybrid yellow corn seeds and inorganic fertilizers through the Department of Agriculture and the City Agriculture Office during a distribution activity at the Tuguegarao City Integrated Demo-Farm and Training Center.

The farm inputs are expected to help reduce production expenses and allow farmers to allocate their resources to other agricultural needs.

Adelina Langcay, a corn farmer from Barangay Capatan, said the assistance would ease the financial burden on growers by reducing their spending on seeds and fertilizers.

Mayor Maila Ting-Que said the local government is also preparing measures to address possible water shortages that could affect farms as dry conditions intensify.

Four solar-powered irrigation pumps will be installed in the barangays of Gosi Norte, Namabbalan Norte, Carig Norte and Libag Sur to improve water access for agricultural lands, according to the mayor.

The city government also plans to distribute 14 pump-and-engine units to 14 barangays to provide additional irrigation support to farmers.

Ting-Que said she was coordinating with national government agencies to secure more assistance and expand the number of farmers who could benefit from government programs.

Meanwhile, the city received P1 million in assistance from the office of Sen. Kiko Pangilinan intended for farmers. The local government is still determining the distribution mechanism and identifying qualified beneficiaries for the funds.

Engr. Walter Pascua, corn coordinator of the City Agriculture Office, said the city would continue implementing agricultural support programs amid concerns over the effects of Super El Niño.