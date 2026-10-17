Philippine, Japanese coast guards hold anti-piracy drill in Manila Bay

Ricafrente said the visit marks the first time the newly commissioned vessel has arrived in the Philippines.

Commodore Algier Ricafrente, acting deputy chief of staff for international affairs of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), said the exercise follows the arrival of the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) vessel Shikishima at Eva Macapagal Pier 13 in Manila on Friday, 16 October. The vessel is scheduled to stay in the Philippines until 18 October.

The Philippine and Japanese coast guards will conduct an anti-piracy exercise in Manila Bay on Sunday, 18 October, to strengthen maritime security cooperation and enhance their capabilities in responding to piracy incidents.

“Itong barko na ’to first time na nakapunta sa’tin kasi bagong barko ito. [Noong] 2025 lang nila ito na-commission na barko,” Ricafrente said.

“It just so happened na we just conducted the maritime pollution exercise in Bitung, Indonesia, at kasama nga itong barko na ito,” he added.

The PCG will deploy two vessels measuring 197 meters and 144 meters for the activity, which will take place in Manila Bay waters near a maritime corridor.

Ricafrente said the exercise will focus on boarding and searching vessels suspected of criminal activities, as well as improving the two coast guards’ capabilities in addressing piracy at sea.

The anti-piracy drill will also feature the storming of a cargo vessel following a simulated hijacking, demonstrating maritime cooperation between the two nations amid rising tensions in Asian waters.

“Malaking bagay po ito dahil hindi lang dito mate-test ’yung capability natin on board and search sa mga barko ng mga suspected na mayroong ginagawang masama… ’yung capability [din] natin na pag-adhere or pag-address sa mga piracy situation,” he said.

Ricafrente said the activity would also allow the two agencies to exchange best practices in maritime law enforcement.

The exercise forms part of the Philippines’ and Japan’s strategic partnership and their efforts to strengthen regional cooperation against piracy and armed robbery at sea, including through the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP).

“Kasama sa trabaho ng ReCAAP is to deter ’yung mga anti-piracy activities at sea,” Ricafrente said, adding that the ReCAAP executive director would also observe the exercise.

Japan has been helping the Philippines improve its capabilities in maritime law enforcement, safety, and environmental protection.