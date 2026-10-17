ICC prosecutors seek testimony on police operations, Duterte-linked list in drug war case

The five witnesses, identified as P-1087, P-1151, P-1158, P-1161 and P-1204, describe alleged police killings, the implementation of anti-drug operations and changes in law enforcement practices after Duterte took office in 2016.

In a public redacted filing dated 16 October, prosecutors asked judges to admit the statements and supporting documents as evidence, arguing that the accounts could help establish the alleged policy of using violence to “neutralise” suspected criminals while reducing the time needed for court proceedings.

International Criminal Court prosecutors are seeking to introduce recorded testimony from five witnesses to support allegations of systematic violence during former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign.

P-1087 discusses the reliability of official Philippine National Police reports on killings and how Duterte’s public statements and lists of suspected criminals allegedly contributed to a climate of impunity.

P-1151 describes alleged police killings during Operation Double Barrel, the government’s anti-drug campaign, and a purported monetary reward system for officers involved in killings. The testimony also covers Duterte’s appointments of key officials and his public statements encouraging violence.

The accounts of P-1158 and P-1161 concern police operational structures and the alleged role of the “PRRD list,” while P-1204 describes changes in police operations after Duterte became president and similarities between violent incidents across different jurisdictions.

The prosecution said the arrangement would reduce the length of direct examinations and save court time, although the estimated time savings were redacted.

“The introduction of the Witnesses' Prior Recorded Testimonies into evidence is not prejudicial to, or inconsistent with, the rights of the Accused,” prosecutors said in the filing.

The defense would retain the opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses, present contradictory evidence and challenge the weight judges should give their recorded statements.

The court previously allowed prosecutors to introduce the recorded testimony of another witness, identified as P-1100, while limiting additional questioning to one hour.

Duterte faces three counts of crimes against humanity involving alleged murders and attempted murders committed in the Philippines between November 2011 and March 2019. The charges relate to killings allegedly linked to his anti-drug campaign, including during his time as Davao City mayor and as president.

The ICC has scheduled the start of his trial for 30 November, following a ruling that he is fit to stand trial.