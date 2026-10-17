Cup of Joe eyes 2027 Grammy nod with ‘Sandali’

Filipino pop-rock band Cup of Joe has reached another exciting milestone in its musical journey after announcing that its song “Sandali” has been submitted for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards in 2027.

The group confirmed the development through its official social media account, revealing that the track is being considered for the Best Asian Pop Performance category.

“Sandali,” a heartfelt composition about wishing for more precious moments with loved ones, reflects the band's signature emotional storytelling and relatable musical style.

The announcement marks another significant step for the group as Filipino artists continue to pursue greater recognition on the international music scene.

Expressing gratitude to their loyal supporters, affectionately called Joewahs, the band shared:

“Mula sa mga awit na atin lang munang pinagsasaluhan, hanggang sa mga pangarap na unti-unti nating naaabot. Maraming salamat, Joewahs, sa pakikinig at sa patuloy na pagsama sa amin. Ang bawat hakbang ay mas nagiging makabuluhan dahil kasama namin kayo.”

While the submission does not automatically guarantee a Grammy nomination, it gives the group an opportunity to be considered by the Recording Academy.

The official nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards are scheduled to be announced on November 16, 2026, ahead of the awards ceremony on February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles.

For Cup of Joe, the Grammy consideration represents a promising new chapter in its career and another opportunity to bring Original Pilipino Music to a wider global audience.