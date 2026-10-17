Cong TV, Viy Cortez share money-saving habits

Despite their enormous success as digital content creators and entrepreneurs, celebrity couple Cong TV and Viy Cortez believe that financial stability also comes from knowing how to manage everyday household expenses.

The popular social media personalities recently surprised members of the entertainment press when they revealed that even with their flourishing businesses and substantial online earnings, they remain conscious of their monthly electricity consumption.

During a media conference introducing them as the newest brand ambassadors of Marstek Philippines, the couple shared how they have incorporated energy-saving practices into their family's lifestyle.

“Ang pinaka-way ng pagtitipid talaga namin is may mga araw or may mga time kami na hindi kami mag-i-aircon,” Viy revealed.

For Cong, keeping household expenses under control is particularly important because of the number of people living and working within their property.

“Napakaimportante sa amin na makahanap ng way [kung] paano makakatipid. Kasi kung hindi, buwan-buwan [ay] talo kami. Sa kuryente pa lang, mahal na,” he explained.

Their commitment to saving money even influenced the architectural design of their home.

According to Viy, they deliberately incorporated features that would allow fresh air to circulate freely, reducing their dependence on air-conditioning.

“Habang ginagawa kasi ang bahay namin, inisip talaga namin na hindi dapat laging naka-aircon,” she recalled.

The couple also wants their children to develop sensible habits, including switching off unnecessary lights and avoiding excessive air-conditioning.

Cong explained that their home's glass features allow natural sunlight to brighten the interiors during the day, minimizing the need for artificial lighting.

“Imbis na magbukas kami ng ilaw, ginagamit na lang namin 'yung araw,” he said.

He also disclosed that their property consists of two adjacent houses, one occupied by their family and the other accommodating their staff, making energy conservation even more essential.

Their advocacy for responsible electricity consumption now takes a bigger platform through their partnership with Marstek Philippines, a company promoting renewable energy technology and practical power management solutions for households and businesses.

Beyond discussing their household finances, the couple also offered insights into the secret behind their enduring popularity on social media.

With a combined Facebook following of approximately 16 million, Cong and Viy emphasized that maintaining a genuine connection with their audience remains more valuable than creating exaggerated content simply to attract attention.

“Ako kasi sobrang natural. 'Yun 'yung typical na ginagawa ko araw-araw. Sobrang natural,” Viy said, explaining that their videos reflect their actual experiences as a family.

Cong, meanwhile, believes viewers have become increasingly discerning, particularly when influencers promote commercial products.

“Sa totoo lang, ang mga tao, ayaw nilang nabebentahan. Kapag nakikita nilang binebentahan sila, parang nao-off sila,” he observed.

He stressed that successful content creation involves understanding viewers and communicating with them in a relatable manner.

“One thing that you can do is kailangan mong maka-relate sa kanila,” Cong pointed out.

For the couple, their success has not diminished their appreciation for simple, practical living. Instead, it has reinforced their belief that responsible spending, thoughtful planning, and authenticity are values worth maintaining regardless of how much money one earns.