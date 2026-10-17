CinePanalo Audience Choice winner 'Multwoh' opens nationwide

The supernatural romantic comedy-horror starring Sassa Gurl and Joao Constancia opens in 13 Ayala Cinemas nationwide on 21 October following its Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival run.

Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa’yo), the supernatural romantic comedy-horror film starring Sassa Gurl and Joao Constancia, will open in 13 Ayala Cinemas nationwide on 21 October following its run at the 2026 Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival. The film competed in the festival’s full-length category, which ran from 23 September to 4 October across participating cinemas in Metro Manila. The festival’s awards night was held on 30 September.

Multwoh received four festival honors: Panalo sa mga Manonood, the audience choice award; Panalo sa Production Design; Puregold Always Panalo, which it shared with Patay Gutom (Dead Hungry); and Panalo sa Brand Intrusion. The nationwide release will give moviegoers who missed the festival screenings another opportunity to see the film.

Puregold CinePanalo’s Panalo sa mga Manonood film “Multwoh will play in 13 Ayala Cinemas nationwide beginning October 21.

Written and directed by Rodina Singh, Multwoh follows Marcel, a college student who dies suddenly in a dormitory and returns as a ghost to confess their feelings for Miguel, their high school best friend, played by Constancia. The story combines romance, comedy, and supernatural horror, with queer love and unspoken feelings among its themes. Gurl, a comedian, singer, and social media personality, plays Marcel. Known for her online comedy persona and film appearances, including Balota and Bar Boys: After School, she leads a cast that also includes John Lapus, Inah Evans, Iyah Mina, Phi Palmos, Gaia Poly, Pipay, Mae Paner, Yani Villarosa, Buboy Villar, Kaladkaren, Christian Antolin, Lui Manansala, Sofia Trazona, Arman Salon, Chino Liu, Tart Carlos, Eric Fructuoso, and Migs Almendras. Singh’s directing credits include Mamu: And a Mother Too and Dreamboi. She also wrote the screenplay for Multwoh, produced by Spicy Mama Creative Studio.