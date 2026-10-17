32 couples exchange vows at 11th Kasalan sa SM

For many participants, the wedding fulfilled a long-held wish postponed by childcare, medical expenses and other household costs.

The program supports couples in which at least one partner works within the SM Group by covering the administrative, logistical and ceremonial costs of a Catholic church wedding. After the ceremony, the newlyweds and their families gathered for a reception at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

Thirty-two couples exchanged wedding vows at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Jesus, the Way, the Truth and the Life on 12 October during the 11th Kasalan sa SM, a mass wedding program of the Felicidad T. Sy Foundation.

Among the couples were Kimberly Lazaga, an operations assistant at Sunshine Place, and her husband, Willmar Maynite. They had planned to marry in 2024, but Lazaga’s delicate pregnancy led them to prioritize her health and their family.

“Nag focus po muna kami sa pagbubuntis ko dahil medyo naging maselan ito,” Lazaga said.

The couple later learned about Kasalan sa SM through Lazaga’s human resources officer, who encouraged them to apply.

Another couple, Marichu Jabel and Jeffrey Moninio, had been together for 12 years after meeting as college classmates. Both work at the SM Fairview Department Store, with Moninio having served for nine years and Jabel for three.

They had previously attempted to hold a simple wedding, but it did not push through. After they had a child, financial responsibilities further delayed their plans for a church wedding.

“Hindi po namin na-priority yung pagpapakasal mainly because of financial problems,” Jabel said.

She said she continued praying for the opportunity to marry in church. A co-worker later informed her that the program was accepting applications for a new batch.

“This is an answered prayer,” the couple shared in their message of appreciation during the ceremony.

For both couples, receiving the sacrament of matrimony carried deep personal meaning. Lazaga said the church wedding was important to them because it was also a blessing from God, while Jabel expressed gratitude to the Felicidad T. Sy Foundation for making their long-held wish possible.

The newlyweds said their hopes for the future center on their families’ health, community support and lasting happiness.

Kasalan sa SM is one of the foundation’s key programs, inspired by SM Group matriarch Felicidad “Nanang” Sy and her belief that faith is at the heart of every family.