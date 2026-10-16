Tricycle driver arrested in Ilocos Sur drug raid

A 43-year-old tricycle driver was arrested after police seized 4.2 grams of suspected shabu during the implementation of a search warrant in Salcedo, Ilocos Sur, on Thursday morning, 15 October.

Personnel of the Salcedo Municipal Police Station, in coordination with the Ilocos Sur Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, conducted the operation from around 5 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. against the married suspect, a resident of the municipality.

Authorities recovered seven heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P28,560.