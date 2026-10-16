Tricycle driver arrested in Ilocos Sur drug raid
A 43-year-old tricycle driver was arrested after police seized 4.2 grams of suspected shabu during the implementation of a search warrant in Salcedo, Ilocos Sur, on Thursday morning, 15 October.
Personnel of the Salcedo Municipal Police Station, in coordination with the Ilocos Sur Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, conducted the operation from around 5 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. against the married suspect, a resident of the municipality.
Authorities recovered seven heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P28,560.
Police also confiscated a lighter, two improvised aluminum tooters, and a gray pouch during the operation.
The search warrant, issued by the presiding judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 71 in Candon City on 14 October, authorized the search in connection with an alleged violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Police said the inventory and marking of the seized items were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspect and required witnesses, in accordance with legal procedures.
The suspect may face charges for violating the country's anti-illegal drugs law. The confiscated substance remains suspected shabu pending laboratory examination.