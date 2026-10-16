Israeli settlers on Friday attacked an American photojournalist working for The Washington Post while she was covering violence against Palestinian olive farmers in the occupied West Bank.

Heidi Levine, a veteran photographer, was taken to hospital in Ramallah following the attack, with AFP photos showing her lying on a gurney with injuries to her leg and hand.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, days ahead of elections in which he is seeking settlers' support, insisted the circumstances behind the incident were unclear, in contrast to the full-throated condemnation offered by his chief rival.

The attack comes 10 days after settlers beat an AFP photographer covering the West Bank olive harvest, Jaafar Ashtiyeh, leaving him also requiring hospital treatment.

Speaking to journalists from her hospital bed, Levine said that "more than 50" masked settlers holding sticks suddenly attacked her while she was working near the Palestinian villages of Abu Falah and Turmus Ayya in the central West Bank.

"All of a sudden they jumped me and I luckily had my helmet and flak jacket on and I... kept my face to the ground to try to protect my face," she said.

"They just kept kicking me and kicking me," she added.

After receiving initial care in Ramallah, Levine was transferred to Israel's Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, with doctors there saying she suffered "lacerations".

The Washington Post said Levine had been wearing a flak jacket clearly marked "Press".

"We are outraged by this unwarranted attack on a journalist doing her job and urge a thorough investigation and follow-through from authorities," Matt Murray, the paper's executive editor, said in a statement.