‘Fourth Wing’ names Esther McGregor and Emilio Sakraya as its Violet and Xaden

The long-awaited television adaptation of Rebecca Yarros’ bestselling fantasy novel Fourth Wing has officially found its two leads.

According to Deadline, Esther McGregor has been cast as Violet Sorrengail, while Emilio Sakraya will portray fan-favorite Xaden Riorson in the upcoming series adaptation.

The casting announcement marks a major milestone for the highly anticipated adaptation of the hit romantasy novel, which became a global publishing phenomenon and launched The Empyrean series.

Violet, a physically fragile but determined young woman, enters the brutal Basgiath War College to train as a dragon rider, where she crosses paths with the mysterious and formidable Xaden.

McGregor, daughter of actor Ewan McGregor, is known for her work in Babygirl and The Room Next Door. Sakraya, a German actor and musician, has appeared in projects including Warrior Nun, 60 Minutes and Those About to Die.

The series is being developed for Prime Video, with Rebecca Yarros serving as an executive producer alongside Moira Walley-Beckett, who is attached as showrunner.

While no premiere date has been announced, the reveal of Violet and Xaden’s actors gives fans their first look at the faces set to bring one of fantasy’s most beloved romances to the screen.