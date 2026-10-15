With Pope Leo XIV recovering in hospital on Thursday following his lung cancer operation, questions are swirling about how the illness could change his papacy, fewer than two years after his election. The 71-year-old leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics had a part of his lung removed on Tuesday and is undergoing further tests to determine if he is cancer-free or needs further treatment.

In the meantime, the Chicago-born pontiff is expected to spend at least a few days recovering at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome. In a note published by the Vatican, his doctors on Thursday said a chest X-ray "showed a good recovery of the operated lung". "The post-operative course is progressing as expected," they said. A Vatican source said the pope has been able to do some work in hospital and participated in mass at a make-shift chapel on the hospital's 10th floor. He also met with the Vatican's substitute secretary of state for general affairs, Paolo Rudelli, Thursday afternoon, the source said. There were no faithful praying outside the hospital, but strung outside one of the windows, a banner read "Haemotology greets the pope!" Despite his progress, experts said the pope's unexpected diagnosis will nevertheless fundamentally change the papacy in some ways. "Illness acts as a crossroads in a pontificate -- it either accelerates its momentum or diminishes its power," Vatican watcher Giacomo Galeazzi wrote in La Stampa daily on Thursday. Mikael Corre, Vatican correspondent for France's La Croix newspaper, told AFP the way Leo is perceived has shifted. "No-one expected to be waiting for medical bulletins again so soon -- certainly not with this particular pope, who was 69 at the time of the conclave" in which he was elected, he said. When Leo's predecessor, Pope Francis, spent more than five weeks in hospital in early 2025, the Vatican began issuing regular medical bulletins detailing the pope's medical treatment and the critical episodes when his life was in danger. In May 2025, tennis-mad Leo -- a keen gym-goer -- became the youngest man chosen to lead the Church since John Paul II almost 40 years earlier. "He was the 'athletic pope' who also proved to be a great traveller," Corre said. "He may remain both but he will now also be a pope whose health is constantly scrutinised."

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'Prudent' Leo has cancelled all his audiences until October 20 and his near-term travel plans are uncertain, including a demanding scheduled trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17. He is expected initially to have a scaled-back schedule, with fewer public engagements. "I think he is going to want to jump right back into things as much as he can. I think he'll push himself," said US Vatican expert Elise Ann Allen, who has written a biography of the pope. "But he's also very prudent. Leo understands his limitations and he'll listen to them," she told AFP. The world's first American pope has gradually imprinted his style on the Church leadership, speaking out on some of the world's most pressing issues, from conflicts to artificial intelligence. He has also proved unafraid to criticise world leaders or defend himself against US President Donald Trump's attacks. "We're not going to see him change his style," Allen said. "Scares like this have a way of crystallising things for you, of what's important," she said. "He will be even more determined, I think."