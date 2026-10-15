The country currently has no government-owned strategic petroleum reserve, leaving it vulnerable to global supply disruptions triggered by geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran.

The Philippines’ first government-owned strategic petroleum reserve is expected to be completed by the end of 2027, with six storage tanks planned by 2028, the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) said Thursday. However, funding for the fuel to fill the facilities has yet to be secured.

The Philippines imports nearly 98% of its oil from the Middle East, making domestic fuel prices susceptible to supply disruptions in the region.

PNOC Deputy Manager Antonio Buenviaje told the Senate energy committee that land development for the strategic petroleum reserve has begun, with the initial storage tank expected to be completed by the end of 2027. The tank will have a capacity of one million barrels of oil.

However, Buenviaje clarified that the P8 billion in funding secured for the project covers only the construction of the storage facilities, with no allocation yet for the fuel inventory.

“For the PNOC facility, sir, the initial project is only the facility. We do not have a budget. We only asked for P8 billion for these facilities. We do not have a budget for the fuel, the inventory that will be put in these facilities,” he told senators during deliberations on proposed amendments to the Oil Deregulation Law.

Buenviaje’s remarks came after the Department of Energy (DOE) emphasized the need to establish a government-owned fuel stockpile to help stabilize supplies during emergencies.

Atty. Rino Abad, director of the DOE’s Oil Industry Management Bureau, said the government could strengthen the country’s buffer and avoid price shocks is to raise the minimum inventory requirement for oil companies to 30 days for liquid fuel and to 15 days for LPG.

Oil companies are mandated to maintain a minimum inventory of 15 days for petroleum products and seven days for LPG.

Abad said the country's energy-security aspiration is to reach a 90-day supply, which the government could achieve by covering the remaining 60 days through the state-run strategic petroleum reserve.

“To start this, we have to pass the law so […] so that there is certainty of providing funds for this and the obligation of the DOE and PNOC to deliver,” Abad stated, referring to the pending bills seeking to amend the Oil Deregulation Law.

The Senate has held multiple hearings on the possible amendments to law since the US-Israel war on Iran broke out in late February in an effort to cushion the inflationary impacts brought about by the supply disruption. Yet, the proposals remain pending at the committee level.

According to Buenviaje, the PNOC is considering partnerships with international corporations, such as Saudi Aramco—the world's largest oil producer—to temporarily store their fuel supply in the Philippines’ planned strategic petroleum reserve while awaiting government funding.

“But regardless of whether they put their supply in the government facility, the government will put our own fuel in these facilities in the future. And this will be facilitated,” he said.

The DOE, according to Abad, supports “joint stockpiling” among ASEAN members. The regional arrangement initiative aims to strengthen fuel supply security from global market shocks and allows the Philippines to secure supplies through a reservation ticket system.

Under this system, the Philippines would pay a reservation fee to have priority access to fuel volumes held by other ASEAN member countries, such as Japan, which, according to Abad, is already prepared to offer this service to Manila.