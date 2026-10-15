The state health insurer said its benefit packages cover emergency treatment, hospitalization and preventive care for conditions that could worsen during extreme heat.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has assured members of medical coverage for heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke and dehydration, as the country prepares for potentially prolonged dry conditions associated with El Niño.

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The announcement comes as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warns of a potentially strong El Niño extending into mid-2027.

PhilHealth said prolonged hot and dry conditions could increase health risks, including heat stroke, dehydration, respiratory illnesses and waterborne infections.

The agency urged members to register with their preferred Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) clinic to access preventive and primary care services.

Through YAKAP, eligible members can receive medical consultations, laboratory and diagnostic tests, outpatient cancer screening and essential outpatient medicines worth up to P20,000 annually.

Regular consultations can also help detect and manage chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and respiratory diseases, which may worsen during extreme heat.

Hospital coverage

PhilHealth said members requiring emergency treatment without hospital admission may avail themselves of benefits under the Outpatient Emergency Care Benefit (OECB).

The package covers eligible emergency room services, including consultations, diagnostic tests, imaging procedures, emergency treatment and essential medicines.

For patients requiring hospitalization, PhilHealth provides fixed case-rate payments directly to accredited hospitals.

PhilHealth emphasized that members should seek medical attention when experiencing symptoms of heat-related illnesses rather than delaying treatment.

YAKAP registration

Members may register with their preferred YAKAP clinic through the PhilHealth Member Portal, the eGovPH app or any PhilHealth regional or local health insurance office.

The program aims to strengthen preventive care and reduce the need for hospitalization by providing Filipinos with easier access to consultations, diagnostic services and medicines.

PhilHealth said the measures support the government's efforts to protect vulnerable communities from health risks associated with extreme weather.

For inquiries, members may contact the PhilHealth Corporate Action Center at (02) 8662-2588 or visit www.philhealth.gov.ph.