M2M heads back to Manila for one-night concert in 2027

Norwegian pop duo M2M is making its long-awaited return to the Philippines.

The pair will bring their new global tour, TWO, to the Araneta Coliseum on 2 April 2027, marking the tour’s only Philippine stop.

Fans can look forward to an evening of the duo’s biggest hits, including “The Day You Went Away,” “Pretty Boy,” “Mirror Mirror,” “Don’t Say You Love Me” and “Everything You Do,” along with more fan favorites.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on 24 October via TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets.

Ticket prices are VIP (P6,800), Patron A (P6,300), Patron B (P5,800), Lower Box A (P4,800), Lower Box B (P3,800), Upper Box (P2,600) and General Admission (Free Seating) (P1,300).

The concert is presented by Wilbros Live.