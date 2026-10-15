DOJ forms prosecutors’ committee to crack down on squatting syndicates

The committee is composed of designated state prosecutors and prosecution attorneys. Assistant Secretary Robert Nomar V. Leyretana will serve as assistant supervising officer, while Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Marmarie P. Satin-Vivas will serve as the focal person for coordination with the NDAPSSS.

DOJ Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez announced the initiative during the third-quarter inter-agency meeting of the National Drive Against Professional Squatters and Squatting Syndicates (NDAPSSS), held at the DOJ Justice Hall in Manila.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has formed a committee of prosecutors to strengthen the investigation and prosecution of cases involving professional squatters and squatting syndicates, as part of intensified inter-agency efforts with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said the Philippines has yet to enact a law specifically defining and criminalizing foreign interference…

The committee will support the DOJ’s prosecutorial responsibilities under the government’s inter-agency campaign against squatting activities.

Vasquez, DHSUD Undersecretary Roman Nicholo S.E. Molina and NDAPSSS Director Ryan A. Jaen led the discussions, joined by representatives from partner agencies, including the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Philippine National Police (PNP), Land Registration Authority (LRA), Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC).

The meeting focused on updates on NDAPSSS cases, emerging concerns and inter-agency actions; capacity-building and technical assistance initiatives in Las Piñas City, Carmona City and Malabon City; and coordination with select Metro Manila local government units on the creation and revitalization of local committees against professional squatters and squatting syndicates (LCAPSSS).

Participants also reviewed the draft implementing rules and regulations of Executive Order No. 153, series of 2002, and discussed preparations for the NCR-NDAPSSS Regional Summit 2026, scheduled for 12 to 13 October 2026.

The initiative is anchored on Republic Act No. 7279, or the Urban Development and Housing Act of 1992, also known as the Lina Law, and Executive Order No. 153, series of 2002. The executive order established the national campaign against professional squatters and squatting syndicates, mandating the DHSUD to lead their identification, the DOJ to spearhead their prosecution, the National Police Task Force to undertake their apprehension, and the PCUP to provide secretariat support.

Other concerned government agencies are expected to work together to ensure the effective implementation of these measures.

Under this framework, the government seeks to address organized and unlawful squatting activities while protecting the rights and welfare of legitimate beneficiaries of housing and urban development programs.

“Real justice means ensuring that every Filipino has a fair opportunity to secure a decent home where they can live in peace and dignity, while upholding the rule of law and not compromising the rights of others,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.