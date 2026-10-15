Army steps up operations in Northern Samar

The Catarman-based 803rd Infantry Brigade said military operations will focus in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs), which recently reported sightings of NPA guerrillas.

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Army is stepping up its operations in Northern Samar to capture the remaining 40 members of the communist New People’s Army in the entire province following a series of clashes this month.

TACLOBAN CITY — Four communist guerrillas have surrendered to military forces during joint operations across Eastern and Northern Samar,…

The 803IBde said that this month alone, three encounters between government troops and communist forces were recorded in the town of Las Navas – in Barangay Poponton on October 4 and Barangay Palanas on October 8.

Another clash between government troops and communist guerillas was reported on October 13 in Barangay Sag-od on October 13 at around 5:34 in the afternoon. The gunfire exchange lasted for 10 minutes before the ragtag band of rebels withdrew from the scene.

On Wednesday, the Philippine Army launched a pursuit operation aided by helicopters in the direction where the rebels were seen fleeing.

BGen Carmelito Pangatungan, commander of the 803rd Infantry Brigade, said military operations will continue against communist rebels who are terrorizing the communities, especially the farmers, by forcing them provide them with food.

Meanwhile, Las Navas Mayor John Philbert Tan appealed to the communist combatants to surrender promising them that the municipal government will help them avail of government assistance and programs to support them as they transition to mainstream society.

Tan also advised residents of areas that were affected by the military encounter to remain calm and alert and avoid sharing unverified information that may cause other people to panic.