After meeting King Charles III, Zelensky told UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham in Downing Street that Ukraine had endured "massive attacks today and it is a pity we had also some difficulties", a reference to strained ties with Washington.

In London -- where he received a highly symbolic show of support from the British government -- Zelensky also called on US tech billionaire Elon Musk to restore the Starlink system used on the battlefield, which Kyiv says has been slowed down.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Ukraine counts on its partnership with the United States despite agreeing he felt betrayed by President Donald Trump over an "energy ceasefire" and Russian diesel deal.

Trump accused the Ukrainian president of blocking a deal with Moscow and ignoring instructions to not strike Russian refineries.

Ukraine has accused the US of helping Russia by failing to warn it of incoming missile strikes and hobbling its military response through changes to the Starlink system it uses on the battlefield.

"We count on (our) partnership with the United States," Zelensky told Burnham during remarks captured on camera before a closed-door bilateral meeting.

"We just want to be very honest, very clear, be strong partners," the Ukrainian leader added.

During an interview with UK journalist Piers Morgan on his "Uncensored" YouTube channel, Zelensky said he felt Ukraine was losing the support of the US.

"That's why it's painful when President Trump chooses one side ... not our side," he said.

"I think his advisors are wrong I don't know who is pushing him not to the right side... this is not (the) right side of history," Zelensky told Morgan.

In recent days, Trump has announced a diesel-supply deal with heavily sanctioned Russia, and blindsided both sides in the almost five-year conflict by announcing an "energy ceasefire".

He has also angrily hit out at Zelensky over Ukrainian long-range attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, suggesting he should be replaced as president.

Asked whether he felt "betrayed" by Trump, Zelensky responded with, "Really, yes."

- 'Repair bridges' -

A senior official in Kyiv confirmed the United States had in recent days threatened to stop providing intelligence about Russian missile launches that Ukraine uses to thwart attacks. Trump denied doing so on Tuesday.

Defence officials also suggested Washington was behind slower speeds reported on some Starlink internet terminals which help Ukraine's military hit Russian-occupied territory and operate interceptor drones.

When asked what his message was to Musk about the Starlink system, Zelensky said: "Of course people will die."

"It's a big mistake, he added, saying "this decision will bring a lot of human losses."

He added: "I hope that it's a mistake, maybe huge technical problem. I don't know, but we are asking to do it, to switch (it) on."

Zelensky met the king at Buckingham Palace before receiving an unprecedented ceremonial honour guard in Downing Street, where he was hugged by Burnham.

The UK leader told Zelensky he would accelerate the delivery of British lightweight multi-role missiles, which Ukraine has used against Russian jet-powered drones.

Burnham also said that his ministers were working on yet more sanctions aimed at Russia.

"We are behind you and that will not change," said the UK premier.

Earlier, Burnham told Britain's parliament that he would seek to "repair bridges" between Trump and Zelensky "so that the support comes back".

"I should, at this moment in time, be careful in terms of laying the ground to bring people back together. That is the role I intend to play," he added.