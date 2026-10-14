Trump to visit Philippines for ASEAN Summit

US President Donald Trump gives remarks as he departs the White House in Washington, DC.

Malacañang confirmed Wednesday, 14 October, that US President Donald Trump will visit the Philippines to attend the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in November. “It is confirmed, but the details will not come from me,” Palace Press Officer Atty. Claire Castro said during a press briefing.

Asked about the possible signing of the Pax Silica framework during Trump's visit, Castro declined to comment. The White House had earlier confirmed Trump's attendance at the summit, where he is also expected to meet with regional leaders. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared 16 to 18 November, the scheduled dates of the summit, as special non-working days.