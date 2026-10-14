Trexy Paris Roxas champions sustainable Filipiniana

Filipino creativity, environmental awareness, and national pride take center stage as Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2026 Trexy Paris Roxas unveils a striking Filipiniana-inspired ensemble that transforms discarded materials into a powerful celebration of Philippine heritage.

Titled “Inang Bayan,” the elaborate creation by fashion designer Er Stephen Alvarado combines traditional Filipino symbolism with contemporary sustainable fashion, demonstrating how ordinary waste materials can be transformed into an extraordinary work of art.

More than an eye-catching costume, the ensemble delivers a meaningful message about environmental responsibility, cultural identity, and the resourcefulness of Filipino designers.

Created from discarded eco-bags, repurposed foil, tinsel, and leftover fabric scraps, the design highlights the possibilities of recycling and upcycling in the fashion industry.

Instead of relying on conventional materials, Alvarado embraced sustainability as the foundation of his creation, giving new purpose to items that might otherwise have ended up as waste.

The result is a dramatic interpretation of the Filipiniana, featuring cascading layers of blue, red, and white inspired by the colors of the Philippine flag.

Adding grandeur to the ensemble is a golden sunburst representing the iconic sun of the national flag, while an elaborate headpiece adorned with three stars symbolizes the country's three major island groups: Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

White bird accents complete the artistic presentation, evoking freedom, hope, and the aspirations of the Filipino people.

Through these carefully incorporated elements, the costume becomes a visual tribute to the nation's history, identity, and enduring spirit.

For Roxas, wearing “Inang Bayan” goes beyond showcasing an impressive fashion creation. It also reflects the environmental advocacy associated with the Miss Eco Teen pageant, which encourages young women to promote ecological awareness and responsible stewardship of the planet.

The ensemble demonstrates that fashion can become an effective platform for communicating important social and environmental messages.

At a time when sustainability continues to influence the global fashion industry, the creation also highlights the ingenuity of Filipino artists who find beauty and purpose in unexpected materials.

By combining traditional cultural references with environmentally conscious design, Alvarado presents a fresh interpretation of national pride that appeals to a new generation.

The project was brought to life through the collaboration of a creative team led by creative director Jian Lasala of The Label, with the support of local director Angel Ngo.

The presentation was photographed by rapyuphotos at Empire Philippines, with makeup by Jessie Maghuyop and hairstyling by Jey Flores.

Other members of the production team included Josh Dulanas, who provided assistance; project manager Althea Luga; and social and digital media team members Gem Orpilla and Earl Vincent Evasco.

Their combined efforts helped translate the designer's vision into a fashion presentation that celebrates both artistry and environmental consciousness.

As Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2026, Roxas brings attention to the importance of preserving Filipino cultural identity while encouraging more sustainable approaches to fashion.

“Inang Bayan” ultimately represents more than an elaborate costume. It is a reminder that the Philippines' greatest creative strength lies in its people's ability to innovate, adapt, and transform even the simplest materials into something meaningful.

With its combination of national symbolism, sustainable craftsmanship, and contemporary Filipiniana design, “Inang Bayan” stands as a celebration of Filipino ingenuity and a powerful reminder that caring for the environment is also an expression of love for one's country.