Three Marinduque towns face high drought risk

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) identified Torrijos, Buenavista and Gasan as particularly vulnerable because they receive less rainfall than northern municipalities such as Boac, Mogpog and Santa Cruz.

BOAC, Marinduque — Three municipalities in southern Marinduque have been identified as the province’s most vulnerable areas to drought, prompting authorities to strengthen agricultural assistance, water supply preparations and livestock protection measures.

‘WMO forecasts indicate a near-100 percent likelihood that it will persist through February 2027.’

In response to questions from the Daily Tribune, provincial disaster officials disclosed that a P500,000 procurement request for drought-resistant seeds has already been processed and is undergoing purchase order preparation following approval of the abstract of canvass.

The seeds have yet to be distributed to farmers.

The PDRRMO also allocated P500,000 to the Provincial Veterinary Office for its Animal Health Caravan Program, which provides mass vaccination, veterinary examinations, deworming and disease prevention services.

Approximately 60 percent of the program’s target beneficiaries in Gasan have already received veterinary services, while Mogpog is scheduled to receive assistance next.

To address potential water shortages, the Provincial Engineering Office is conducting an inventory of available water sources across Marinduque to identify the nearest emergency supply points for each municipality.

The PDRRMO maintains a water truck with a capacity of 16,000 liters, which is deployed to communities requiring water assistance in coordination with local government units.

Provincial records also show that Marinduque has allocated P21.1 million under its Quick Response Fund for 2026, alongside P3 million for emergency supply stockpiling, P500,000 for climate-resilient agricultural and fisheries production support, and another P500,000 for livestock and poultry assistance.

For 2027, the province has proposed increasing its Quick Response Fund to P23.35 million, with additional allocations for agricultural assistance, alternative livelihoods and emergency relief.

The provincial government clarified that these funds cover broader disaster preparedness and response activities and are not exclusively intended for El Niño.

The province’s drought preparations were discussed during a Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council meeting on 21 September, using weather information presented by the Department of Science and Technology in Marinduque.

Provincial officials clarified that the presentation relied on a regional forecast outlook issued on 26 August and rainfall observations as of 23 August, rather than a later weather advisory.

The PDRRMO said the official minutes of the September meeting were still being finalized and would be made available once completed and signed.

Authorities have not yet provided a province-wide estimate of the number of farmers and households potentially affected by drought.

The continuing assessment is expected to help determine which communities require priority assistance as the province prepares for possible prolonged dry conditions.