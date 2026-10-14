Videos circulating on social media showed Suansing, chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations, shedding tears while celebrating the budget's passage with fellow lawmakers.

Nueva Ecija 1st District Rep. Mikaela Angela “Mika” Suansing drew mixed reactions online after becoming emotional following the House of Representatives' approval of the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget for 2027.

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The House approved the spending measure on Monday, 12 October, with 282 votes in favor, 13 against and one abstention.

Suansing, who succeeded former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co as appropriations committee chairperson, is the first woman to hold the position.

Her emotional reaction divided social media users, with supporters describing it as a reflection of the demanding budget deliberations, while critics questioned the display amid continuing controversies over government spending.

The scrutiny comes as lawmakers face pressure to strengthen transparency and accountability following allegations of irregularities in flood control projects.

Government records published through the Sumbong sa Pangulo platform also show approximately ₱3.8 billion in flood control allocations for Nueva Ecija's 1st District from 2022 to 2025.

However, district-level allocations do not, by themselves, establish wrongdoing by Suansing.

The lawmaker has defended the House-approved budget, maintaining that it contains safeguards against questionable spending and prioritizes essential services.

She said the proposed 2027 spending plan includes ₱10 billion for farmers and fisherfolk and ₱4.96 billion for farm-to-market roads.

Other allocations include ₱150 million for agricultural transport systems, ₱125 million for solar-powered irrigation pumps, ₱105 million for hybrid solar-powered ice plants and ₱100 million for high-value crops.

Suansing said the agricultural funding would help strengthen food security and prepare communities for the anticipated effects of Super El Niño in 2027.

She also stressed the need for safeguards against the misuse of infrastructure funds, including restrictions on funding projects through unprogrammed appropriations.

Despite the online reactions, the proposed national budget still requires Senate deliberation and congressional reconciliation before it can be submitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for approval.