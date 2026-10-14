Jane de Leon just created Philippine social media's new meme with Lady Gaga-VST mashup

An unexpected mashup by Jane de Leon combining the beat of Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” with the lyrics of VST & Company’s “Awitin Mo at Isasayaw Ko” surprised fans during ASAP XP’s episode last Sunday, 11 October, in Pampanga.

Belle Mariano introduced de Leon’s production number.

“Lapid Arena! Who run the world?!” Mariano shouted before calling on the actress who once played Darna on television.

Fans were caught off guard when the intro to Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” started playing while de Leon mouthed the lyrics of the Filipino song: “Walang iba pang sasarap, sa pagtitinginan natin…”

Netizens reacted on social media after witnessing de Leon’s unexpected mashup, with one saying that her “Never let them know your next move ang atake” had her laughing.

Another asked, “Plot twist ng taon ba ito haha!”

Aware that her production number had gone viral, de Leon reacted on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “ALIW KAYOO HAHAHAHA.”