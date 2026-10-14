Glaiza de Castro marks five years of love with David Rainey

Five years of love, companionship, and shared dreams have given actress Glaiza de Castro another beautiful reason to celebrate as she marks her fifth wedding anniversary with husband David Rainey.

The Kapuso actress shared a heartfelt message reflecting on their journey as husband and wife, expressing gratitude for having someone who continues to stand beside her through life's victories, challenges, and uncertainties.

For Glaiza, marriage is not about having everything figured out. Instead, it is about finding happiness in growing together, embracing life's imperfections, and choosing each other every day.

“We won in life. 🏆 Although we’re still figuring things out along the way, I’m grateful that I get to do life with you,” the actress wrote in her anniversary message.

Her simple yet meaningful words captured the beauty of a relationship built on love, understanding, and a commitment to face the future together.

The anniversary also offered a glimpse into Glaiza's life beyond the entertainment industry, where she has established herself as one of the country's respected and versatile actresses.

Despite the demands of her showbiz career, Glaiza continues to cherish the personal milestones that bring fulfillment and meaning to her life.

Her relationship with David has been a significant part of her personal journey, showing another side of the actress as a loving wife who values the importance of family and partnership.

What makes her anniversary message particularly touching is her acknowledgment that even after five years of marriage, they are still discovering new things about life and each other.

Rather than presenting marriage as a perfect fairy tale, Glaiza celebrates the everyday experiences that strengthen their relationship.

For the actress, the greatest achievement is not necessarily measured by fame, fortune, or professional accomplishments, but by having a life partner with whom she can share both the happiest and most challenging moments.

As Glaiza and David celebrate another milestone, their love story serves as a reminder that lasting relationships are nurtured through patience, appreciation, and the willingness to grow together.

Five years into their marriage, the couple continues to write new chapters of their journey, with more memories to create and dreams to pursue.

And judging by Glaiza's heartfelt declaration, she already considers their life together one of her greatest victories.

Five years, one enduring partnership, and countless reasons to be grateful. For Glaiza de Castro and David Rainey, love remains their biggest win.