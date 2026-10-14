DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian announced Wednesday, 14 October, that the agency would distribute the filtration system known as the “Jerry Can,” which consists of a purifier, bucket and hose.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will begin deploying portable water filtration kits to communities affected by El Niño in the coming days as part of government efforts to address potential water shortages.

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The kit is manufactured by Waves for Water Organization Inc., which, according to the DSWD, has obtained a Certificate of Health-Related Device from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

During a Palace briefing, Gatchalian assured the public that the system could produce safe drinking water when properly used and maintained.

He cited Department of Health (DOH) certification and water analysis results indicating that the membrane filter could achieve a 99.9999 percent removal rate.

The DSWD chief said the agency had provided journalists with copies of the certification and test results to address concerns over the technology's safety and effectiveness.

Gatchalian emphasized that proper maintenance would be essential to keeping the filtration system effective.

“Kaya nga mayroon kaming mga barangay activation. Ibig sabihin, pupunta kami mismo sa mga barangay para turuan ang mga residente kung paano linisin ang filter,” he said.

He explained that residents would receive demonstrations on using, cleaning and maintaining the equipment.

“May mga tamang hakbang na kailangang gawin, pero napakadali lang. I-flush lang ang filter,” Gatchalian said.

The DSWD plans to conduct barangay-level information drives and demonstrations to help communities understand the equipment's operation and maintenance requirements.

Gatchalian clarified that the filtration kits were only one component of the government's broader preparations for possible drought conditions.

He said the DSWD had already implemented approximately 5,000 small water-impounding projects nationwide, particularly in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

The projects, which began in 2024, involve residents participating in cash-for-work activities to develop water-impounding facilities.

Gatchalian said participating communities receive compensation for 20 days of work, while agricultural produce from associated activities may be consumed locally or supplied to government feeding and food assistance programs.

The department maintained that the combined interventions aim to improve community access to water and strengthen preparedness for the effects of El Niño.