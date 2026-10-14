LIPA CITY, Batangas — Police arrested a driver who allegedly chased and repeatedly rammed a sport utility vehicle carrying eight people before its occupants reached the Lipa City police station early Tuesday, 13 October.

According to the police report, the incident began around 12:50 a.m. when the occupants of a white Toyota Rush encountered a silver Mitsubishi Mirage near the Marawoy intersection.

The Mirage driver allegedly entered their lane against the flow of traffic, then overtook and cut in front of their vehicle along President Jose P. Laurel Highway.

The SUV driver made a U-turn to avoid further confrontation, but the suspect allegedly pursued them toward Ayala Highway in Barangay Balintawak and struck the rear of their vehicle.

Police said the suspect continued the chase, allegedly ramming the SUV again near Robinsons Rotonda and as its driver attempted to turn toward the police station near De La Salle Lipa.

The pursuit continued along B. Morada Street, where further collisions allegedly occurred before the SUV reached the police station. Responding officers intervened and arrested the suspect.

All eight occupants were reported unharmed, with no apparent physical injuries.

The SUV sustained damage to its left rear portion, while the Mirage was damaged on its right front side. The cost of the damage had yet to be assessed.

Police listed the incident as attempted murder and said documents were being prepared for referral to the Lipa City Prosecutor’s Office.