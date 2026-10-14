BINI eyes 2027 Grammys with three submissions

Through Star Music, the group has launched its “For Your Grammy Consideration” campaign, submitting entries in three categories and raising hopes that Filipino talent could once again make its presence felt on one of the world's biggest music stages.

Filipino girl group BINI is taking another significant step toward international recognition as the eight-member P-pop sensation officially enters the race for the prestigious 69th Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles, California.

Bini is giving BLOOMs more reasons to celebrate as the nation’s girl group prepares for BLOOM Membership Dayon 21 October, a special event…

The campaign marks another milestone in BINI's growing international journey, reflecting the group's ambition to bring Philippine pop music to a wider global audience.

Among its submissions is Best New Artist, one of the Grammy Awards' most closely watched categories, which recognizes breakthrough performers who have made a significant impact on the music industry.

BINI is also seeking recognition in the newly introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance category with its song “Unang Kilig.”

The category provides another platform for Asian artists to gain recognition from the Recording Academy, opening opportunities for performers whose music continues to reach audiences beyond their home countries.

For BINI, the submission represents an opportunity to showcase the distinct identity of Filipino pop music alongside other established and emerging Asian acts.

Completing the group's three entries is “A Parallel World,” a song featured in the animated film Forgotten Island, submitted for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

The category honors songwriting created for films, television productions, video games, and other visual media, placing BINI's contribution in a field that celebrates the relationship between music and storytelling.

While the announcement has generated excitement among the group's loyal supporters, collectively known as BLOOMs, it is important to emphasize that the three entries are currently submissions for Grammy consideration and not official nominations.

All submissions must undergo eligibility screening and verification by the Recording Academy before proceeding through the awards process.

The first round of voting runs from October 12 to 22, 2026, with the official list of nominees expected to be announced on November 16.

Should BINI secure a nomination, it would represent a major achievement not only for the group but also for the continuing international expansion of the Philippine music industry.

Composed of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena, BINI has emerged as one of the most recognizable names in contemporary P-pop, building a dedicated following through its music, performances, and strong connection with fans.

From captivating Filipino audiences to pursuing opportunities on the international stage, the group continues to demonstrate how homegrown artists can aspire to compete in the global entertainment industry.

Its Grammy campaign also reflects the growing confidence of Filipino performers and music producers in presenting their work to international audiences.

Although the competition remains challenging, the group's participation in the consideration process is another step toward expanding the visibility of Original Pilipino Music worldwide.

For BLOOMs, the possibility of hearing BINI's name announced among the Grammy nominees is already an exciting prospect.

Whether or not the group advances to the final list, its three submissions underscore an ambition that extends far beyond local success.

With the Grammy nominations announcement approaching, attention now turns to whether the Filipino girl group can turn its international aspirations into a historic recognition.

Important dates for the 69th Grammy Awards:

October 12–22, 2026: First round of Grammy voting

November 16, 2026: Announcement of official nominees

February 7, 2027: 69th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

For BINI, the Grammy dream is now part of its continuing journey toward global recognition—and for Filipino music fans, it is another reason to celebrate the growing international presence of P-pop.