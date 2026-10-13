Suzuki Auto Manila Bay reopens with upgraded facilities
Suzuki Philippines Incorporated (SPH) and Wheels Inc. have relaunched Suzuki Auto Manila Bay in Pasay City, offering vehicle sales, servicing, and spare parts under one roof.
Located at One Wheels Condominium in Barangay 76, Pasay City, the dealership operates as a 3S satellite facility, providing customers with access to Suzuki vehicles and after-sales services.
The relaunch underscores the partnership between Suzuki Philippines and Wheels Inc., which aims to make the brand's vehicles and services more accessible to customers in Pasay City and nearby communities.
Yukio Sato, Suzuki Philippines general manager for after-sales service and marine division, highlighted the dealership's role in improving the customer experience.
“This dealership is an important part of our network, and we truly appreciate the trust and commitment of the Wheels team in bringing Suzuki closer to our customers. This facility is designed to make the Suzuki customer experience more convenient and comfortable. From choosing a vehicle to getting the support they need after purchase, we want our customers to feel welcome and well taken care of,” Sato said.
The relaunch also reinforces the companies' commitment to providing dependable service and supporting customers throughout their vehicle ownership.
Suzuki Philippines is a wholly owned subsidiary of a Japanese multinational company specializing in motorcycles, compact vehicles, and outboard motors.