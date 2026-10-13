Suzuki Auto Manila Bay reopens with upgraded facilities

Suzuki Philippines Incorporated (SPH) and Wheels Inc. have relaunched Suzuki Auto Manila Bay in Pasay City, offering vehicle sales, servicing, and spare parts under one roof.

Located at One Wheels Condominium in Barangay 76, Pasay City, the dealership operates as a 3S satellite facility, providing customers with access to Suzuki vehicles and after-sales services.

The relaunch underscores the partnership between Suzuki Philippines and Wheels Inc., which aims to make the brand's vehicles and services more accessible to customers in Pasay City and nearby communities.