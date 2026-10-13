Rita Gaviola offers P20K reward over alleged threat to child

Social media personality Rita Gaviola, popularly known as “Badjao Girl,” is taking a firm stand against an alleged extortion attempt involving a chilling threat to the life of her child.

The former Pinoy Big Brother housemate has reportedly offered a P20,000 cash reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification and location of the person who allegedly sent a threatening email to her family.

According to the information she shared on Facebook, the unidentified sender demanded P20,000 and allegedly threatened to kidnap her child and have the child killed if the money was not paid.

The disturbing message has raised serious concerns about the safety of Gaviola and her family, prompting the young mother to seek help in identifying the individual responsible.

Rather than giving in to the alleged demand, Gaviola announced that she was willing to offer the same amount being demanded by the sender as a reward for information that could help uncover the person's identity.

Her decision highlights the seriousness with which she is treating the alleged threat, particularly because it involves her child.

Gaviola first captured public attention in 2016 after photographs of her taken during the Pahiyas Festival in Lucban, Quezon, went viral on social media.

Her striking features and natural beauty earned her the nickname “Badjao Girl,” opening opportunities in modeling, television, and entertainment.

She later joined Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7, where viewers became more familiar with her personality and life story.

Over the years, Gaviola has remained active on social media, sharing glimpses of her personal life and experiences as a young mother.

However, the latest controversy has placed her in a troubling situation far removed from the public attention that first brought her fame.

The alleged threat also raises concerns about online harassment, extortion, and the vulnerability of public personalities and their families to anonymous individuals using digital platforms.

While Gaviola has publicly sought assistance in identifying the sender, the person's identity and the authenticity of the allegations have yet to be independently established.

It also remains unclear whether a formal complaint has already been filed with law enforcement authorities.

For now, the social media personality's reported P20,000 reward reflects her determination to find answers and protect her family.

The incident serves as a reminder that threats made through electronic communication should be taken seriously and brought to the attention of appropriate authorities, particularly when the safety of children is involved.

For Rita Gaviola, whose journey from viral sensation to motherhood has unfolded in the public eye, the priority is no longer fame or online attention but something far more important — the safety and well-being of her child.