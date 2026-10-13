PCSDS holds chainsaw donation, destruction ceremony in Puerto Princesa

Pursuant to its rules on the proper disposition of confiscated chainsaw units, the PCSDS donated 29 units to selected municipalities and government agencies and destroyed more than 490 unserviceable chainsaw units.

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) has conducted the Chainsaw Donation and Destruction Ceremony held at the Palawan Sustainable Development Training Institute (PSDTI), Barangay Irawan in Puerto Princesa City on 2 October 2026.

Executive Director Atty. Teodoro Jose S. Matta and PCSD Adjudication Board (PAB) Vice-Chair Ferdinand P. Zaballa were among the council officials who attended the activity. They highlighted that responsible property management is also part of environmental governance, protecting not only Palawan’s natural resources but also the public trust placed in those tasked with safeguarding them.

The activity was conducted to support the operational needs of local government units and government agencies, particularly in clearing operations and other community-related disaster response activities requiring immediate access to equipment.

San Vicente Mayor Ramir Pablico, along with representatives from the municipalities of Dumaran, Roxas, and Busuanga, and the Philippine Coast Guard District Palawan, represented by Lieutenant Junior Grade (LTJG) Roey Evita F. Erolin of the DCDS for Civil Relations Service 07 personally received the units.

The recipients were reminded that the donated chainsaws may be made available for use by barangays within their respective municipalities, subject to existing laws, policies, and regulations. They were likewise advised to ensure that the equipment is used only for lawful purposes and in accordance with the terms and conditions stated in the Certificate of Registration (COR).

Meanwhile, the chainsaw units destroyed included those confiscated from 2017 to 2023, as well as those voluntarily surrendered or turned over by government agencies, including the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) and the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO). Based on records maintained by the PCSDS evidence custodian, the destroyed units were no longer suitable for operational use and had become unserviceable.

The destruction was undertaken to prevent the possible illegal reuse of the units, including the removal and transfer of any remaining usable parts that could be installed on other chainsaws and potentially used in unauthorized activities. It also helped address the limited storage capacity of the PCSDS evidence facility and ensure that space remains available for equipment that may be confiscated in future enforcement operations.