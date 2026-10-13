During a Palace briefing Tuesday, 13 October, Castro said the President's suggestion to collect rainwater was a practical response to potential water shortages.

Malacañang defended President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s advice for Filipinos to prepare buckets for water conservation ahead of the anticipated Super El Niño, with Palace Press Officer Claire Castro lashing out at critics for focusing on the remark rather than the government's preparedness measures.

“Ang binabanggit ng Pangulo patungkol sa balde, saan po ba tayo mag-iipon ng tubig? Hindi lang po ang Pilipinas, may mga ibang bansa na talaga nag-iipon ng tubig – at ano ang gamit? Hindi po ito pagka-kaniya-kaniya. Kung ito lang po ang nadinig na patungkol sa balde, ang mas maganda po, umupo sila at makinig,” she said.

Castro stressed that the administration was coordinating preparations through the El Niño Task Force and urged the public to consider the government's broader response.

She also criticized what she described as obstructionists who failed to recognize the administration's efforts.

“Kailangan po talaga natin ng balde – baldeng utak para maintindihan ninyo po kung ano ang plano ng Pangulo,” Castro said.

The Palace official said Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian would produce an instructional video demonstrating how to filter collected rainwater for appropriate uses.

Castro urged Filipinos to take water conservation seriously and remain open to practical preparedness measures.

“Lahat po tayo ay kailangang magmasid, maging mapanuri, huwag puro negatibo dahil kapag kayo ay negatibo, hindi po kayo matututo. So, kaya nga sabihin natin sa mga obstructionists, kung puwede lang bumili ng baldeng utak para maibigay sa inyo,” she said.

The remarks followed criticism of Marcos' earlier suggestion that households prepare buckets to store water as the country braces for possible shortages during the anticipated climate phenomenon.