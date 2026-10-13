Gelli de Belen clears air on Jennylyn-Patrick controversy

Veteran actress Gelli de Belen has finally addressed the criticism surrounding her comments on the controversy involving Patrick Garcia and Jennylyn Mercado, clarifying that her intentions were never to take sides but to express concern for the children who could be affected by the situation.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Wala Pa Rin Kaming Title, Gelli opened up about the backlash she received after her earlier remarks sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

Rather than engaging in further arguments, the actress chose to explain the perspective behind her statements, emphasizing that her primary concern has always been the welfare of the children involved.

“Wala akong kinakampihan or kinampihan even on that very day at that very time,” Gelli explained.

She maintained that her comments should not be interpreted as support for either party, stressing that her observations came from a place of concern rather than judgment.

“Even at this point in time, feeling ko naman walang masama na maging concerned tayo sa magiging effect nito sa mga bata. 'Yun ang pinaka goal ko lang,” she added.

The controversy involving Patrick and Jennylyn has generated discussions on social media, with public reactions extending to personalities who have shared their opinions about the matter.

For Gelli, however, the discussion should not lose sight of the possible emotional impact that public controversies may have on children.

The actress also made it clear that she harbors no resentment toward anyone involved in the issue.

“I do not have ill will towards anybody. I know I meant well,” she declared.

Her explanation reflects her position that expressing concern for children does not necessarily mean choosing sides in a disagreement between adults.

As a longtime personality in the entertainment industry, Gelli is no stranger to public scrutiny. This time, however, her remarks placed her in the middle of an online discussion that prompted her to provide additional context.

While reactions to her explanation may continue to differ, Gelli remains firm in her belief that her original intentions were sincere.

Through her podcast, the actress sought to clarify her position without adding further hostility to an already sensitive issue.

Ultimately, her message centered on one point: the well-being of children should remain a priority, regardless of the disagreements and controversies involving the adults around them.

For Gelli de Belen, speaking out was not about defending one side over another, but about making her intentions clear — that her concern came without malice and that she meant well.