DPWH turns over P48M evacuation center in Lanao del Norte

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Northern Mindanao regional office turned over a P48-million permanent evacuation center to the local government unit (LGU) of Kolambugan during a blessing and turnover ceremony on Monday, October 12, 2026, in Barangay Kulasihan, Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte.

Mayor Lorenzo “Iyoy” V. Mañigos led the municipal government during the ceremony, marking a significant milestone in the municipality’s continuing efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness and ensure the safety and welfare of residents during emergencies and calamities.

The project was pursued through disaster risk reduction and mitigation funding initiatives involving the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) and the utilization of available government funds intended for disaster-related projects.

Representing the DPWH during the ceremony was Engr. Leoward Pecore, chief of the Construction Division of DPWH Region 10. Also present was Trestan Rey Ebare of the Office of Civil Defense Region 10 (OCD-10).

Lanao del Norte Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) Provincial Coordinator Richard Tener attended on behalf of DSWD Regional Director Glofelia Uayan, while Local Government Operations Officer Alelie Palao represented DILG Region 10 Regional Director Bruce Colao.

The event was also attended by Vice Mayor Angelo Completado, Sangguniang Bayan Member Wilfredo Denopol, chairperson of the Committee on Disaster Risk Reduction, SB Member Ruben Martinez, and department heads and personnel of the municipal government.

The permanent evacuation center is equipped with a generator set and a water tank to help ensure the availability of essential utilities during emergencies. It also features three spacious rooms and several comfort rooms designed to accommodate evacuees who may need temporary shelter during disasters and other emergency situations.

With the turnover of the facility, the LGU of Kolambugan gains an important addition to its disaster response infrastructure, providing a designated and better-equipped shelter for residents affected by floods, severe weather disturbances and other calamities.

The project underscores the importance of sustained coordination among national government agencies, provincial leadership and the municipal government in translating development proposals into concrete facilities that serve and protect local communities.

PERSEUS ECHEMINADA