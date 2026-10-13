DHSUD, NHA distribute repair kits to Pampanga flood victims

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the National Housing Authority (NHA) distributed construction materials and shelter repair kits to more than 100 families whose homes were damaged by heavy rains from recent typhoons and the southwest monsoon in Apalit, Pampanga, on Tuesday.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and Apalit Mayor Oscar Tetangco Jr. led the distribution of shelter repair kits (SRKs), which included various tools and materials, as well as construction supplies such as galvanized iron sheets, plywood, lumber, wires, and nails.

“Alinsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., ang DHSUD at NHA ay naghatid ng mga kinakailangang construction materials at repair kits para matulungang makabangon ang ating mga kababayan nating Kapampangan dito sa Apalit,” Aliling said.