DHSUD, NHA distribute repair kits to Pampanga flood victims
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the National Housing Authority (NHA) distributed construction materials and shelter repair kits to more than 100 families whose homes were damaged by heavy rains from recent typhoons and the southwest monsoon in Apalit, Pampanga, on Tuesday.
DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and Apalit Mayor Oscar Tetangco Jr. led the distribution of shelter repair kits (SRKs), which included various tools and materials, as well as construction supplies such as galvanized iron sheets, plywood, lumber, wires, and nails.
“Alinsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., ang DHSUD at NHA ay naghatid ng mga kinakailangang construction materials at repair kits para matulungang makabangon ang ating mga kababayan nating Kapampangan dito sa Apalit,” Aliling said.
“Kasama ang LGU, asahan po ninyo na kaagapay ninyo ang gobyerno sa inyong pag-ahon mula sa epekto ng pagbaha,” he added.
The beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the government's assistance as they continued recovering from weeks of flooding.
The distribution was part of the National Shelter Month 2026 celebration, which carries the theme “Tahanan. Pamayanan. Kinabukasan.”
Since the start of October, the DHSUD and its attached agencies have organized monthlong activities across the country, including the delivery of housing services and assistance.
The Pampanga initiative also forms part of the DHSUD's commitment to providing housing assistance to calamity victims, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.
Also present during the distribution were DHSUD Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr., Undersecretary Roman Nicholo Molina, DHSUD Regional Office 3 Director Richard Manila, and other DHSUD and NHA officials.