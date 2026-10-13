CA rejects Alice Guo’s bid to overturn habeas corpus ruling

In a resolution promulgated on Oct. 5, the CA’s former First Division found no new compelling reason to reverse its June 29 ruling dismissing Guo’s petition and supplemental petition for lack of merit.

The Court of Appeals (CA) has denied former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Leal Guo’s motion for reconsideration of its dismissal of her petition for a writ of habeas corpus, as she remains detained under a trial court decision in a qualified human trafficking case, not under the custody of the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

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It said Guo could separately challenge the BI’s authority to pursue deportation proceedings against her through a petition for prohibition under Rule 65 of the Rules of Court.

The accused argued that the appellate court overlooked her challenge to the BI’s continued assertion of custody under a mission order. She also maintained that the deportation proceedings stemmed from constitutionally defective findings and an allegedly unlawful arrest, and that the existence of another judicial remedy did not make habeas corpus improper.

But the CA said Guo had been confined at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) since Dec. 5, 2025, under a mittimus issued by a regional trial court on Nov. 27, 2025, following its joint decision in the qualified human trafficking case.

The petition was filed on March 30, 2026, more than three months after her transfer to the CIW.

The CA stressed that habeas corpus is generally unavailable to challenge detention imposed under a lawful court order when the issuing court had jurisdiction over the case and the person charged.

It noted that the writ may still be used as a post-conviction remedy in exceptional circumstances, such as when detention results from a deprivation of constitutional rights, the court lacked jurisdiction to impose the sentence, or the penalty imposed was excessive to the point of rendering the sentence void in part.

The court, however, found no showing that any of these circumstances applied to Guo’s case.

It said there was no proof that the trial court’s decision was unlawful or that the court lacked jurisdiction. Guo also did not raise any jurisdictional challenge against the trial court’s ruling.

The court further rejected Guo’s reliance on the case of Joseph Sy, explaining that Sy had been detained by the BI under deportation proceedings that the appellate court had found premature.

Guo, by contrast, was being held at the CIW pursuant to the trial court’s decision in the human trafficking case.

The CA clarified that her detention in the criminal case did not extinguish her separate challenge to the legality of the BI’s restraint under its mission order and deportation proceedings.

Citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in Chua Hiong v. Deportation Board, the appellate court said a person claiming Philippine citizenship may seek judicial protection through either habeas corpus or prohibition when the BI allegedly lacks jurisdiction to deport them.

If a respondent’s Philippine citizenship is conclusively established, the court said, the BI lacks jurisdiction over the deportation proceedings, which may be enjoined.

The CA thus pointed to a petition for prohibition under Rule 65 as the appropriate remedy for Guo to question the BI’s jurisdiction.

“The writ of habeas corpus is a saber sharp enough to cut down any unlawful deprivation of liberty,” the resolution said, cautioning that the remedy must not be used to challenge lawful detention ordered by a court whose jurisdiction has not been shown to be defective.

The resolution was written by Associate Justice Emily L. San Gaspar-Gito and concurred in by Presiding Justice Fernanda Lampas Peralta and Associate Justice Tita Marilyn B. Payoyo-Villordon.

The court denied Guo’s motion for reconsideration for lack of merit.