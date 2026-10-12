Asked what evidence she had to support her claim that the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was behind Gracioso’s emergence, Duterte cited the NBI’s handling of the case.

Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday accused the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) of defending Rodulfo Gracioso Jr., whose allegations against members of the Duterte family are being investigated by the bureau.

Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday evening said she expects the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to file a case against dismissed…

“Lalayo pa ba tayo? Kitang-kita naman sa mga actions ng National Bureau of Investigation kung paano nila hinahandle si Gracioso. Sila pa nga yung nagde-defend mismo doon sa supposed witness nila,” Duterte said in an interview during the Office of the Vice President’s 91st anniversary celebration.

The NBI is investigating Gracioso’s claims that he delivered suitcases of cash to Duterte, her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, and her brother, Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, on the instructions of former House speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

Gracioso, a dismissed police officer who served as a security aide to former House speaker Lord Allan Velasco, alleged that he delivered suitcases of cash to Duterte, her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, and her brother, Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, on Velasco’s instructions.

He claimed to have delivered more than ₱2 billion to the vice president, ₱1 billion to the former president and ₱100 million to Paolo Duterte. The allegations have been denied by the vice president and Velasco’s camp. The NBI has said it is verifying Gracioso’s claims and examining supporting evidence.

Duterte said she would address the Gracioso matter more fully at a later time, citing her office’s workload, but added that it could be taken up during her impeachment trial.

“Parang sa ginawa ko doon kay Gracioso pero hindi pa ngayon dahil napakarami naming trabaho sa Office of the Vice President,” she said.

She also accused her critics of shifting allegations against her from confidential funds and corruption to illegal drugs, unexplained wealth and supposed Chinese funding.

“Sinubukan nila yung kay Madriaga o bumagsak na yung bribery. Ngayon sinubukan nila kay Gracioso e wala, bumagsak din,” she said, referring to Ramil Madriaga, whose allegations she has also rejected.