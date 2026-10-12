Rovelyn Baterbonia asks vloggers to respect son's grave

A grieving mother has appealed to social media vloggers, bloggers and content creators to respect her child’s final resting place by refraining from taking photographs and recording videos at the gravesite.

In a Facebook post, Rovelyn Baterbonia announced that beginning the following day, video recording and photography would no longer be permitted at her child’s grave as the family prepares to construct a protective structure around the burial site.

The emotional appeal comes as the family seeks to preserve the privacy and dignity of their loved one’s resting place while continuing to welcome visitors who wish to pay their respects.

According to Baterbonia, the family will begin building a small structure over the grave, making it necessary to establish clearer guidelines for visitors, particularly those producing content for social media.

She emphasized that updates concerning the gravesite should come only from her or the Municipal Information Office of the Local Government Unit of Talacogon.

Despite the restrictions, the mother clarified that the family is not preventing anyone from visiting the grave. Those who wish to offer prayers, express sympathy or personally pay their respects remain welcome.

However, she requested that visitors avoid taking pictures or videos directly at the burial site, stressing the importance of respecting the family’s wishes during their period of mourning.

Her statement also serves as a reminder of the need for sensitivity when covering stories involving death, grief and families who have lost loved ones.

While social media has become a powerful platform for sharing information and expressing public sympathy, the growing practice of documenting emotionally sensitive situations has also raised concerns about personal boundaries and the privacy of grieving families.

For Baterbonia, the request is not about discouraging public support but about ensuring that her child’s resting place remains a peaceful and dignified space.

The family’s decision to regulate video recording and photography highlights the importance of distinguishing between genuine expressions of sympathy and content creation that may unintentionally intrude on private moments of grief.

As the family prepares to improve the gravesite, Baterbonia hopes that vloggers, bloggers and other visitors will understand and cooperate with their request.

Her message underscores a simple but meaningful appeal: those who wish to visit are welcome, but the family’s privacy and the sanctity of their child’s grave must be respected.

In the end, the grieving mother is asking for something beyond public sympathy—understanding, compassion and respect for a family still coping with the loss of a loved one.