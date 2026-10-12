Michelle Dee embraces dark side of pageantry

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee is bringing her firsthand beauty pageant experience to the big screen with Red Crown, an upcoming Filipino satirical thriller-comedy that transforms the glamorous world of pageantry into a chilling fight for survival.

Directed by Dominic Zapata, the film revolves around the fictional Queen of the Islands pageant, where 25 contestants compete for the coveted crown and a staggering ₱25 million cash prize. But what begins as a glamorous competition takes a sinister turn when contestants mysteriously disappear, turning the race for the title into a deadly game.

For Michelle, whose experience in the pageant industry gives her a unique perspective on the film’s premise, Red Crown offers an opportunity to explore a familiar world through an entirely different lens.

“I don’t want to give too much away yet, but I think people will have fun seeing what we’ve prepared. There are definitely parts of this world that are very familiar to me, but ‘Red Crown’ gets to play with them in a completely different way. Expect a little glamour, a little chaos, and hopefully a few surprises,” she said.

Beyond portraying a character, Michelle has also shared her knowledge of pageantry with the production team, helping ensure that the film captures details that beauty pageant enthusiasts can recognize.

Speaking to GMA News, she described the atmosphere on set as a mix of excitement and nervousness, adding that she immediately understood the vision behind the project.

“The energy on set—it’s a mix of excitement and nervousness. I love looking at the potential of the storyboard and the concept. I immediately saw Miss Annette’s vision. It would be so relatable, so sellable, and something new. I’ve become like a resident adviser within the production on how things are done and what pageant fans expect. So I just help wherever I can,” Michelle shared.

Her involvement makes the project particularly meaningful, as the film draws inspiration from a culture she knows well while pushing its familiar elements into the realm of dark comedy and suspense.

Joining Michelle in the cast are fellow pageant veterans Ahtisa Manalo, Ariella Arida, Gazini Ganados, and MJ Lastimosa. Sparkle actresses Sanya Lopez, Faith de Silva, Ashley Ortega, and Shuvee Etrata also add to the ensemble.

The film is co-produced by GMA Pictures and OKGames, with the latter exploring another avenue for entertainment through film storytelling.

For Michelle, who also serves as an OKGames brand ambassador, the collaboration was a natural fit.

“It’s exciting because this is also a new space for OKGames, and I love being part of moments where a brand is willing to try something unexpected. ‘Red Crown’ brings together entertainment, storytelling, and a world I obviously know very well, so it felt like a natural project for me to be part of,” she said.

The partnership also reflects OKGames’ “Beyond Experience” vision, which seeks to expand its entertainment offerings beyond digital content and into new storytelling formats.

According to Mark Joel Nipas, creative content head of OKGames, the brand’s journey has included street content, short-form videos, and vertical dramas designed to engage Filipino audiences.

“Ang slogan namin na Beyond Experience ay para magbigay ng magandang experience in terms of entertainment. That’s why from simple man on the street contents to vertical drama, in-achieve namin siya sa TikTok. Siguro malaking reason din yun para ma-hit namin ang 1 million sa TikTok,” Nipas said.

The company’s move into vertical drama was also inspired by the popularity of Chinese dramas and the opportunity to offer a similar viewing experience to local audiences. One of its projects, PTGF (Part Time Girlfriend), was produced by OKGames and director Easy Ferrer.

On September 3, 2026, OKGames celebrated reaching one million TikTok followers through its OKFunalo livestream, marking a milestone in its digital entertainment journey. The platform has also produced videos that surpassed one million views, with one reportedly reaching more than three million.

Through its content and community activities, OKGames continues to combine entertainment with audience participation and prize-giving initiatives, while its involvement in Red Crown marks another step toward expanding its storytelling efforts.

With Michelle’s pageant expertise helping inform a film that mixes glamour, rivalry, comedy, and suspense, Red Crown promises a provocative take on the pressures and unpredictability of the competition world.

Red Crown is scheduled to open in cinemas on October 28.