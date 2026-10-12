Ice Seguerra weighs in on Bimby’s ‘Eat... Bulaga!’ comeback

The absence of Bimby Aquino-Yap from the popular noontime variety show Eat... Bulaga! has raised questions among viewers, particularly those who have grown fond of his on-screen chemistry with young television personality Ryzza Mae Dizon.

Bimby, the youngest son of television host Kris Aquino, attracted attention when he joined the long-running program and developed a charming partnership with Ryzza Mae, popularly known to fans as the “MaeBy” tandem.

Their interactions quickly became a favorite among viewers, with many appreciating their youthful energy, natural chemistry, and entertaining exchanges.

However, Bimby's recent absence from the program has left supporters wondering whether he will eventually return or pursue other opportunities outside the noontime show.

Adding to the uncertainty, Eat... Bulaga! director Ice Seguerra admitted that he was not aware of any definite developments concerning Bimby's participation in the program.

In a recent statement, Ice revealed that he had not received any information explaining the young personality's absence.

“Alam mo, ‘di ko alam (kung ano na ang nangyari). The last time I was there, parang si Bimby wasn’t there. I think he’s focusing on something. Wala lang akong idea. I don’t ask,” Ice shared.

His remarks suggest that Bimby may currently be concentrating on other personal interests or commitments, although the director emphasized that he had no direct knowledge of the young star's plans.

Despite the growing speculation, there has been no official confirmation that Bimby has permanently left Eat... Bulaga!.

For fans of the MaeBy tandem, the uncertainty has sparked hopes that the two young personalities will eventually reunite on television.

Bimby's appearance on the program also marked another chapter in his entertainment journey, having grown up in the public eye as the son of one of the country's most recognizable television personalities.

His association with Eat... Bulaga! introduced him to a different television audience and allowed viewers to see a more relaxed and playful side of his personality.

Meanwhile, Ice's comments have made it clear that the situation remains uncertain, with no definite announcement regarding Bimby's future involvement in the show.

Whether Bimby eventually returns to the noontime program or chooses to explore a different direction in his personal life and entertainment career remains to be seen.

For now, supporters of the MaeBy tandem can only wait for an official update, hoping that Bimby Aquino-Yap and Ryzza Mae Dizon will once again share the spotlight on Eat... Bulaga!.