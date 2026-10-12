Filipino troops defy Chinese order to leave Kota Island

A Chinese maritime militia vessel returned to Kota Island on 9 October, just 11 days after its previous deployment. When its captain reportedly ordered Filipino defenders to leave, they refused, according to a leader of a civic group monitoring the situation in the West Philippine Sea.

Jose Antonio Goitia, chairman emeritus of Alyansa ng Bantay sa Kapayapaan at Demokrasya, People's Alliance for Democracy and Reforms, Liga Independencia Pilipinas and the Filipinos Do Not Yield Movement, revealed that the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Marines and Philippine Navy responded, and all Chinese vessels eventually left the island’s territorial sea.

The incident comes amid what President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has described as a possible “new phase” of escalation in the West Philippine Sea. He was referring to China’s obstruction of a medical evacuation at Ayungin Shoal, which reportedly delayed the transfer of a sick Filipino sailor for nearly 10 hours.

Marcos rejected Beijing’s insistence that Philippine vessels seek permission to operate in waters where the country exercises its rights.

According to the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS), Chinese Maritime Militia Vessel 9622 deployed 22 sampans near Kota Island, with one reportedly approaching within 250 meters of the shoreline.

The mothership allegedly encircled Philippine boats, claimed the area as Chinese territory and ordered the Filipino team to leave.

“Our Coast Guard, Marines, and Navy have every right to perform their lawful duties in Philippine waters. No foreign vessel can simply order them to leave. They were there to protect our interests, and they had every reason to stay,” Goitia said.

The same Chinese vessel deployed 24 sampans near the island on September 28. Its return underscores the need for vigilance and a consistent response to repeated Chinese deployments.

Kota Island is part of Kalayaan, Palawan. Under Republic Act No. 12064, or the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, the Philippines exercises sovereignty over its territorial sea in accordance with international law. Repeated deployments and declarations of ownership do not, by themselves, establish a valid legal basis for China’s claim.

Marcos said in Singapore that the latest altercation between Philippine and Chinese maritime troops at Ayungin Shoal might become part of discussions on the still-pending ASEAN-China Code of Conduct.

“I hadn't really thought about how it would affect the Code of Conduct. But certainly, what happened is going to enter into the discussion. Because it is – there is – unfortunately there really is an escalation. Kasi dati walang problema ‘yan. But somehow now, there are more stated requirements for permission,” the President said when asked at the Kapihan Forum about the implications of the recent standoff in the disputed waters.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported that on 8 October, China Coast Guard vessels obstructed Philippine vessels conducting an emergency medical evacuation of a Navy sailor stationed aboard the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal.

The PCG said the operation was delayed for nearly 10 hours after China Coast Guard vessels blocked the Philippine vessels' passage to the BRP Sierra Madre.

“So, it's really a sticky problem and we're hoping our allies are in the region around the West Philippine Sea who have always supported our international law-based position, will help us in this regard and they are. We are receiving assistance from many, many countries in many different ways. Some of which are new. That we never had these kind of engagements before but it's happening. It's happening now,” he said.

He said the safety of Filipino sailors remains at risk because of China's aggression.

“Pero siyempre ang namimiligro pa rin ang ating mga fishermen, siyempre mga crew ng Coast Guard. ‘Yung Navy, hindi pa masyado – hindi naman masyadong involved pa. So that's, and this was particularly distressing because, you know, medevac lang naman ‘yan eh. May sakit nga ‘yung tao. Bakit naman tayo, ba’t tayo naman pipigilan para gamutin ‘yung tao natin na may sakit? Kahit giyera, ‘yung Red Cross pinapadaan eh. Tayo, hindi tayo pinapadaan para sunduin ‘yung may sakit,” the President said.