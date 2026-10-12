Dinorado rice bags bronze at world competition

According to the Department of Agriculture (DA) Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), the 2026 International World Rice Conference hailed the Paw San rice of Myanmar as the winner of the Gold Award, followed by the ST25 (Ông Cua ST25) rice of Vietnam.

The country’s NSIC Rc218 rice variety, locally known as Dinorado or Mabango 3, won the Bronze Award during the 2026 International World Rice Conference held at the Dusit Thani in Makati City on 7 to 9 of October 2026.

A rice variety developed in the Philippines won at the World’s Best Rice 2025 Awards, second to Vietnam and Cambodia during the World Rice…

The NSIC Rc218 or the Dinorado (Mabango 3) of the Philippines won the Bronze Award, while the countries of India and Thailand garnered Special Honorable Mentions.

The Philippine Rice Industry Stakeholders Movement (PRISM), led by Rowena Sadicon, nominated and submitted the country’s rice variety entry that was scrutinized by the chef judges dubbed as Lord Rice.

DA Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr., PhilRice, and the Masagana Rice Industry Development Program showed their full support for the Philippine rice variety.

PhilRice Executive Director Dr. John C. de Leon revealed who the agency pushed the rice value chain, from research to boosting the production of local farmers, up to the delivery of quality rice to the consumers.

Multi-award-winning rice breeders Thelma F. Padolina and Emily C. Arocena, the people behind the NSIC Rc 218 SR variety, represented the Philippines. The NSIC Rc 218 SR rice variety won the Silver award at the 2025 World’s Best Rice.

The World's Best Rice Award is an annual global competition organized by The Rice Trader (part of the International Commodity Institute) during the World Rice Conference. Entries are judged double-blind by culinary experts—such as Chef Robert Nieto—evaluating aroma, cooked texture, grain quality, and overall eating experience.

NSIC Rc 218 SR (widely known as Dinorado or Mabango 3) is an aromatic inbred rice variety developed by the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) and approved in 2009. It recently earned global recognition by winning the silver medal at the 2025 World's Best Rice Awards in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.