DA urges farmers to protect health amid El Niño

DA CALABARZON Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Alternate Focal Person John Carlo Narvacan emphasized that protecting agricultural workers must remain a priority alongside efforts to safeguard crops, livestock and fisheries from prolonged dry conditions.

LIPA CITY, Batangas — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has urged farmers across CALABARZON to prioritize their health and safety while continuing food production amid the threat of El Niño.

‘WMO forecasts indicate a near-100 percent likelihood that it will persist through February 2027.’

In a report released by the Philippine Information Agency on 12 October, Narvacan stressed the importance of protecting farmers and agricultural personnel from risks associated with extreme weather conditions.

Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly among farmers who spend long hours working outdoors.

Agricultural workers were encouraged to take appropriate precautions while performing their daily activities, particularly during periods of intense heat.

Despite the potential effects of El Niño on agricultural productivity, the DA encouraged farmers to continue their livelihood, assuring them of government support.

The department has outlined interventions to help agricultural communities cope with adverse weather conditions, including water management, irrigation support and climate-resilient farming practices.

The advisory highlights the importance of balancing agricultural productivity with worker safety as farming communities prepare for possible disruptions caused by prolonged dry conditions.

The DA maintained that sustaining food production must go hand in hand with protecting the farmers whose work supports the country's food supply.